Local Grain Prices Mixed During August

The average price received by farmers for corn during August in Iowa was $3.08 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was down 6 cents from the July price and 83 cents below August 2019.

The August 2020 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $8.64 per bushel, was up 16 cents from the July price and 36 cents above August 2019.

The August average oat price per bushel was $2.93, down 27 cents from July and 32 cents below August 2019. All hay prices in Iowa averaged $114.00 per ton in August. This was up $9.00 from the July price but $3.00 below the August 2019 price. The August 2020 alfalfa hay price averaged $121.00, up $9.00 from the previous month but equal to August 2019. The average price received for other hay during August was $88.00 per ton. This was unchanged from the July price but $9.00 below the August 2019 price.

The August average price was $19.20 per cwt for milk, down $4.30 from the July price and 10 cents below one year ago