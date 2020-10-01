Local Grain Prices Mixed During August

October 1, 2020 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Local Grain Prices Mixed During August

The average price received by farmers for corn during August in Iowa was $3.08 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was down 6 cents from the July price and 83 cents below August 2019.
The August 2020 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $8.64 per bushel, was up 16 cents from the July price and 36 cents above August 2019.
The August average oat price per bushel was $2.93, down 27 cents from July and 32 cents below August 2019. All hay prices in Iowa averaged $114.00 per ton in August. This was up $9.00 from the July price but $3.00 below the August 2019 price. The August 2020 alfalfa hay price averaged $121.00, up $9.00 from the previous month but equal to August 2019. The average price received for other hay during August was $88.00 per ton. This was unchanged from the July price but $9.00 below the August 2019 price.
The August average price was $19.20 per cwt for milk, down $4.30 from the July price and 10 cents below one year ago

ADVERTISEMENT