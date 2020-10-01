Forest City School Board Adopts New COVID Measures

New state COVID-19 measures were given to area school districts that if the person with COVID and those who were around them consistently worn a face mask, only those with symptoms or who’ve tested positive will have to quarantine for two weeks. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann clarified that the district will adopt the new recommendations.

The district will also take into consideration younger students and apply certain gathering rules for them in their classroom settings.

Lehmann stated that the district will remain under a mask mandate until it is no longer necessary. That date has not been determined because the situation is so fluid. What is certain is when the face mask mandate will go into effect.

As far as athletics is concerned, Lehmann was very specific on the guidelines there.

The district will continue to monitor the situation and may make necessary changes when needed.