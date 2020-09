Jane M. Abbott, 76 of Clarion passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her home in Clarion.

A memorial visitation for Jane Abbott will be Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with a brief service to follow.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to wear a mask.

