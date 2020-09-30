Crop Report Shows Excellent Fieldwork Time and Cooler Conditions

Harvest showed rapid progress as Iowa farmers made the most of 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 27, 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities also included drilling cover crops, applying fertilizer and manure, and fall tillage.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 15% very short, 31% short, 53% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 21% very short, 34% short, 44% adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn was 97% in or beyond dent stage, over 2 weeks ahead of the previous year and 3 days ahead of the 5-year average. Only 18% of the crop has yet to reach maturity, 3 weeks ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of average. Corn harvest for grain reached 12% statewide, almost 3 weeks ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of average. This is the highest percent of corn harvested for grain completed by September 27 since 2012 when 48% of the crop had been harvested. Corn condition rated 42% good to excellent.

Soybeans coloring or beyond advanced to 96%, which is 2 weeks ahead of last year and 1 week ahead of average. Eighty-four percent of the soybean crop was dropping leaves or beyond, 16 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of average. Soybean harvest was 30% complete, 19 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of average.

This was the largest proportion of soybeans harvested by September 27 since 2012 when 41% had been harvested. Farmers in northwest and west central Iowa continue to lead the way with almost half of their soybean acreage harvested. Soybean condition rated 47% good to excellent.

Pasture condition rated 20% good to excellent, an increase of 3 percentage points from the previous week. Livestock felt the effect of changing temperatures. Low levels of water in ponds and creeks have made providing water for cows on pasture a challenge for some producers.

Forest City Area Weather Recap

The area weather remains cooler than normal with precipitation amounts above normal. Rainfall in the area is actually ahead of the normal with the average amount at 3.92 inches. The normal is 3.14 inches which leaves the area .78 inches above normal.

As far as temperatures are concerned highs are currently 2.1 degrees below normal while lows are a little closer, at .8 degrees below normal. Highs are averaging 71 degrees with the normal at 73.1 degrees. Lows are sitting at 49.6 degrees on average with the normal lows at 50.3 degrees.

Precipitation days will be few and far between over the coming days with the long range forecast showing the next chance for rain on Saturday. Highs will mainly stay in the low to mid 50’s with frost possibilities on Thursday night. Otherwise lows will remain in the mid 30’s until Sunday night.