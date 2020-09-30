Checkout Girls Coming to Waldorf University

September 30, 2020 AJ Taylor Audio, Local News, Media, News Comments Off on Checkout Girls Coming to Waldorf University

The Waldorf University Theater Department presents Checkout Girls from Wednesday through Saturday this week at the Smith Theater at 7:30 pm.

Professor of Theater Dr. Robert AuFrance wrote the show and explains its evolution.

COVID-19 precautions will be observed during the production. There will be limited seating of 60 each evening. Face masks will be required and there will be social distancing.

Tickets are $10. Interested patrons should call the Waldorf Theater Box Office at (641) 585-8585 for reservations . The Box Office only takes cash and checks.

