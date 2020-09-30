Checkout Girls Coming to Waldorf University

The Waldorf University Theater Department presents Checkout Girls from Wednesday through Saturday this week at the Smith Theater at 7:30 pm.

Professor of Theater Dr. Robert AuFrance wrote the show and explains its evolution.

COVID-19 precautions will be observed during the production. There will be limited seating of 60 each evening. Face masks will be required and there will be social distancing.

Tickets are $10. Interested patrons should call the Waldorf Theater Box Office at (641) 585-8585 for reservations . The Box Office only takes cash and checks.