The West Hancock Homecoming Parade will look a little different this year because of the pandemic health and safety concerns. The Britt City Council was approached with the changes in mind according to Britt City Administrator Debra Sawyer.

The Britt City Council Approved the new route in a recent council meeting.

The Homecoming Parade will not be on Friday in Britt according to Sawyer.

All are welcome to attend, but those who do attend are being asked to be socially distant and wear masks.