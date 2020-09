The Garner City Council is moving forward with rehabilitating houses within the city for future occupation. The city went forward with Certificate of Compliance approvals and signature authorizations at its last meeting. City Administrator Adam Kofoed explained.

In order for the city to move forward, it had clear a few hurdles in publishing notices and authorized signatures.

The city will look at the homes that would qualify to be rehabilitated on the outside and then move forward with the work.