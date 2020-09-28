Ernst Statement on President Trump’s Supreme Court Nomination

September 28, 2020 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Ernst Statement on President Trump’s Supreme Court Nomination

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be the next Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court:

  “Today, Judge Amy Coney Barrett joins a growing, but still far too small, group of women nominated to serve on our nation’s highest court. Judge Barrett is an experienced jurist, a working mom of seven, an accomplished legal scholar, and a fellow Midwesterner.

“I look forward to meeting with and vetting Judge Barrett for this nomination. She deserves a fair and honest confirmation process—and I hope my colleagues across the aisle will work with us to make that happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT