Belmond Explores Possible Residential Property Sites

The Belmond City Council has authorized $5,850 for the sampling of water and soil on an old railroad property in Belmond. The land is located running along 8th street between Third Street NE and East Main. City Administrator Darrel Steven Carlyle explained that the sampling is necessary for future projects.

Once the city has received the finding from the engineering firm, they will determine the size and scope of the housing on the site.

The city council is expected to discuss the proposed project in future council meetings.