Aquatic, Forest, and Right-of-Way Pest Management Meeting October 21st

The Worth County Extension Office will be offering a Commercial Applicators Recertification meeting for those certified in categories 2,5,6,and 10 on Wednesday, October 21st. The course will begin at 9 A.M. and conclude at 11:30 A.M. The class will be held at the Worth County Extension Office Community Room at the Worth County Fairgrounds in Northwood. Those wanting to register are asked to please contact Worth County Extension Office Manager, Lacey Waller at the Worth County Extension Office in Northwood at 641-324-1531. Pre-Registrations are required this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Participants may E-Mail Lacey at ljwaller@iastate.edu; to get signed up.