WCTA Holds Virtual Meeting and Elects Officers

WCTA’s Annual Meeting was held virtually on the evening of Thursday, September 24, 2020, to hear reports on Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association operations. “I am honored to be able to serve with the dedicated board members, work with the best employees in this industry and to offer amazing service and customer service to each of our members.” stated CEO Mark Thoma.

TWO DIRECTORS ELECTED TO WCTA BOARD

Curt Helland of Emmons and Shanan Redinger of Hanlontown were elected as Directors to hold office on the WCTA Board for a term of three years. Other WCTA Board members are Larry Foley, Mark R. Johnson, Dale Meinders, Mike Stensrud, and Steve Thorland.

Members voted by mail and approved the changes to the Articles of Incorporation. Annually, the board reviews these articles and suggests updates to keep them from becoming outdated.

WCTA prize winners include: Thomas Hopperstad of Leland, Elaine Steinberg of Osage, Chad Forland of Emmons, and Dennis Fredrickson of Glenville, were winners of 50” 4K TVs. AJ Taylor and Jackie Haverly, both of Forest City, were winners of the Roomba Robot Vacuums. Danny Swearingen of Thompson and Tayah Lande of Kensett were winners of the Echo Show. Kylie Shackleton of Joice and Virgil Schewe of Albert Lea were the winners of Apple iPad Air Tablets. James Meyering of Woden was the winner of the Home Security Pack.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services and products to communities in North Central Iowa and South Central Minnesota.