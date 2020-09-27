SUNDAY TALK: King on Ag Funding and His New Book

U. S. Representative Steve King was instrumental in voting for the rebuilding of funding into the Commodity Credit Corporation which provides money to area farmers to operate their farms. It became an issue when some members of Congress lobbied against the $80 billion replenishment.

King has also been very busy with his new book which talks about his time in the U. S. House of Representatives and the issues, controversies, and successes during his tenure.

King took a moment to sit down with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to talk about these in our Sunday Talk.