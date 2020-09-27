Kackley Probation Revoked

Christopher Kackley of Fort Dodge, had his probation revoked on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of Contraband,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor. For Count 1, Kackley was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended. For Count 2, Kackley was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00, applicable surcharges and court costs