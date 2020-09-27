Kackley Probation Revoked

September 27, 2020 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Kackley Probation Revoked

Christopher Kackley of Fort Dodge, had his probation revoked on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of Contraband,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor.  For Count 1, Kackley was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.  The fine was suspended.  For Count 2, Kackley was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00, applicable surcharges and court costs

