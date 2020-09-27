Belmond-Klemme Schools Opt for Early Dismissals on Wednesdays

The Belmond-Klemme Community School District will dismiss school every Wednesday at approximately 1:00 pm to allow teachers extra planning, collaboration, and professional development time from 1:00 until 3:45pm.

The BK School Board recognized that the new instructional delivery system, with teachers being asked to simultaneously teach students in class as well as online is placing tremendous demands on our teachers. The proposal came from the Teacher Leadership Cadre (TLC) to dismiss school every Wednesday at 1:00 pm.

The practice is commonly used by many school districts in a normal year. Both Mason City and Hampton-Dumont dismiss school at 1:00 pm every Wednesday for teacher professional development regardless of the year.

The school board approved dismissing school at 1:00 pm every Wednesday for teacher professional development starting at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, and running through the end of the semester, Wednesday, January 13, 2021, with review and possible renewal at the December school board meeting.

The district continues to follow it’s return to learn plan as the positivity rate for COVID-19 in Wright County has doubled to ten percent in the last three weeks. This is the measure by which schools should decide whether or not to hold classes in school. At this point, most of the infections appear to be in the Eagle Grove area.

At Belmond-Klemme, the absence rate is currently 2% at the high school and 3% at the elementary.