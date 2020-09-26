Wright County Board to Look at Drainage Issues on Monday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9 am with a discussion on the AgriBusiness Park. The board will meet via conference call with the ISG Engineering Firm who are behind the work being done at the site.

The board will then discuss the current state of secondary roads in the county. Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons will review the current resurfacing of some roads and the repair of others. He will also outline any new projects that may need to be done to some of the roads.

After the board considers hiring a Finance Manager for the Auditor’s Office, they will begin to discuss drainage issues, including a problem in Drainage District 14. There has been some damage to the open ditch due to tree removal. The board will analyze what the damage costs may be and if work needs to be done to the site to repair the problem.

Those who may be affected by possible drainage work or want to view the meeting can go to the Zoom Meeting at https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09. Those who want to listen can call (312) 626-6799 and enter the meeting code 465 435 965.