The 8th Annual Reese’s Run event will be held in Lake Mills today. Reese’s mom is Amy Wilhelm and she said they’ve only had to make a few adjustments to the event due to the pandemic.

Wilhelm said the proceeds of the event will go toward a project in the hallway of the school.

Wilhelm says you can register right up until the start of the event.

You can also search for “Reese’s Run” on Facebook for more information.