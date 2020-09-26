NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: The Leaves are Changing as Fall Colors Come Alive Locally

The trees in Iowa are just starting to change, and the DNR is excited to share with you the first fall color report of the season.

A few highlights from this week’s forecast:

Trees across the state are beginning to show color through the predominantly green canopy. Locations with the most color are along edges of wooded areas and bottomlands.

In north central and northwest Iowa, trees are dappled with some color. Walnuts, cottonwoods, green ash and basswood are beginning to yellow. Red, orange, and purple are starting to become more prevalent in towns with maples and white ash trees.

In southeast Iowa, yellow is starting in black walnut, silver maple, elm and cottonwood. Roadsides are showing some purple and reds from dogwood, wild plum and poison ivy.

In west central and southwest Iowa, the last flush of prairie plants show yellow and purple blooms. Sumac, ivy and dogwood are colorful with purples, reds and oranges beginning to show.

The best times to view fall colors in Iowa:

The farther south you travel in Iowa, the later the leaves change. The chart below shows Iowa’s typical peak seasons.