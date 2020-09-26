NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Fall Canoeing Program Offered

The Winnebago County Conservation Board is again partnering with NIACC to offer a fun and educational class, Canoeing Lake Catherine. The class will be held on Saturday, October 3rd, from 1:00-2:30 PM at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine. Thorpe Park is located 5 miles west of Forest City on 345th/”I” Street.

During the class, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will give some basic canoeing instruction to help novices learn more about canoeing and help veteran canoers brush up on their skills.

To adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols, registration will be limited, only two people will be allowed in a canoe, and all canoe partners must be immediate family members. Social distancing will be required during the instruction part of the program and hand sanitizer will also be available for people to use before, during, and after the program.

There is a $15 fee for the class and people need to register by contacting NIACC at 641-422-4358 and registering for Course #7159. For more information about Canoeing Lake Catherine, people can contact Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.