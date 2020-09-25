Worth County Approves Electrical Work on New Business Subdivision

The I-35 & Highway 105 subdivision work is progressing with electrical work about to get laid into the project according to Jason Petersburg of Veenstra and Kimm Engineering. Petersburg addressed the Worth County Board of Supervisors and updated them on the current state of the project.

The county is looking to add businesses in the subdivision to compliment the casino, restaurant, and tourist information facility nearby. Roadwork has already been laid in and the county hopes to have the electrical work done by the end of the week.