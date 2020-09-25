Volunteer Day at Pilot Knob State Park is Saturday

Volunteers are needed at the Pilot Knob State Park for the annual Volunteer Day on Saturday. Pam Ward is one of the organizers says they have planned a number of activities that everyone can participate in.

Organizers are asking that everyone arrive prior to 10 am and wear old clothes. The event runs from 10 am to noon.

The park address is 2148 340th Street in Forest City and the meeting location is Campsite 42 or the Campground Gazebo.

The event is to help celebrate 100 years by volunteering in an Iowa state park. It is one of more than 30 volunteer events scheduled for Saturday, September 26, 2020 across Iowa’s state park system. Activities throughout the state include picking up litter, cleaning up storm debris, repairing fixtures, staining picnic tables and more.