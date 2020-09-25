Public Forum Scheduled for Forest City’s N. 13th Street Assessments

The Forest City Council will finally be able to hold it’s public forum with residents on N 13th Street on Monday. The meeting will take place at the Emergency Services Center located across from the downtown Casey’s at 105 Highway 69 South. According to Forest City Administrator Barb Smith, the meeting had to be postponed because of the pandemic outbreak.

Residents will now be able to discuss proposed assessments that may be assessed when the road is resurfaced and new curb and guttering is laid down next year. Because this is a forum, no votes or actions will be taken on the discussion. The city is encouraging all concerned residents to attend.