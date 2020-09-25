Presentation Overcomes Early Deficit, Comes back to beat Waldorf in 5

The young Waldorf volleyball team started hot inside the Hanson Fieldhouse Thursday evening taking a quick 2-0 lead over North Star Athletic Association opponent Presentation College. The Saint battled back taking sets three and four by 25-23 scores and sent the match to a set 5. Presentation College was able to prevail in that 5th set, 15-9, and knock off the Warriors.

“It was a tough loss tonight against a very gritty opponent. We saw improvements in several areas of our game, but it wasn’t quite enough to pull out the win” – Head Coach Bri Ebenhoe

Stats

Kenzie Kidd 20 Kills

Kaylee Kidd 28 Digs

Kaitlyn Bakke 47 assists

Trinity Perez 4 Aces

Abygail Wood 8 Blocks

Waldorf (0-4 – 0-2) will be back at home tonight at 7:00 pm against another conference opponent, Mayville State