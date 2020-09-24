The Harvest Has Begun

The harvest is getting underway as the growing season continues to be way ahead of last year. The latest USDA crop report shows two-thirds of corn has reached maturity. That’s three weeks ahead of where things stood last year at this time and more than one week ahead of the five-year average.

The report shows that four percent of the corn was harvested last week. The report says seven percent of the soybeans were harvested, which is 17 days ahead of last year and six days ahead of the average. Northwest and west-central Iowa led the way in soybeans with ten percent harvested.