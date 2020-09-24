Garner City Council Looks to Improve Sidewalk Conditions

The Garner City Council is taking steps to improve specific sidewalks in the community. The sidewalks leading to the pool park shelter house have begun to deteriorate leading to council action to repair them. Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed outlined what the council intends to do.

Parts of the sidewalk have crumbled or split which does not make them easily accessible for wheelchairs or other handicap devices. So the city must replace or resurface the walkway to make it more suitable.

The city received a quote on the cost of repairs and voted to approve it. Work on the project is expected to begin soon.