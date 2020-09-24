Forest City Football on Pause for Two Weeks

September 24, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Forest City Football on Pause for Two Weeks
Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann

Forest City Superintendant Darwin Lehmann announced today that the Forest City football team has canceled their next two contest with West Marshall and Iowa Falls-Alden due to COVID-19.

The Indians were 2-0 in district play for the first time since 2012, and they were in the hunt for their first district title since 2011 – the only in school history.

Forest City will be back to finish the regular season on the road at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, the Indians’ home scheduled is now completed – unless they get a home playoff game.

