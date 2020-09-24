Farm Safety Week: Roll Over Protection Needed on Older Tractors

We are in the midst of national farm safety week and an Iowa expert says the use of older equipment poses one of the biggest dangers to farmers. Iowa State University professor Charles Schwab says it is something that can be fixed.

He says the evidence of their importance is pretty clear.

Schwab says. Schwab says the cost of retrofitting tractors is often given as an excuse for not doing it.

Schwab believes there’s something else that’s keeping ROPS from being used on older tractors.

Schwab says the type of work done with tractors can be dangerous, and not having the best safety equipment makes it worse for older tractors.