Eagle Grove Schools Go Online to Curb COVID-19 Infections

The Eagle Grove Community School District is currently operating strictly online due to several reported cases of COVID-19 within the school buildings. Superintendent Jess Toliver took immediate action and put all classes into an online model for one week beginning Monday. He said that the high school and the elementary school were the most affected.

Toliver stated that the main focus of the quarantine is on the elementary and high school levels.

The district has set up a COVID-19 Testing site at the elementary school. They will use those results to have a better idea of the community spread.

Toliver stated that the education delivery model is flexible for students and teachers in the district.

The district will examine the results of the testing outside the school and make a determination if the district needs to remain online or can return to a classroom setting.