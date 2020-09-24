Belmond Water and Sewer Rates Up for Review

The Belmond City Council has gone ahead with a study on water and sewer rates for residents. City Administrator Darrel Steven Carlyle says that the study is necessary given the current business climate and the uncertainty of what needs to be done.

The city has hired an engineering firm at a cost of $5,200 to conduct the study which will look at how lost revenue from the closing of the Eaton Corporation and how it can be deferred off through a possible increase in rates for the community. According to Carlyle, the study will take some time.

The city council will review the findings by the engineering firm, then may act on them. If so, the city council will need to have three readings of the measures for both water and sewer rate increases before enacting the new rates.