NIACC to Hold Solar Array Groundbreaking Today

North Iowa Area Community College continues to grow with several projects slated for the area. Among them includes a new education hub being constructed in the Nerem Industrial Park in Forest City which will accommodate students from all Winnebago County public schools and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. The college is also holding a groundbreaking event to unveil and celebrate the NIACC Solar Panel project, which will provide reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective energy to the campus for years to come.

The groundbreaking will take place on the NIACC campus at the Solar Array near the Recreational Center today at 1pm.

NIACC President Steve Schulz, investors, and contractors leading the project will provide insight on the project and the impact that it will have on the College during the ceremony.

The solar project is one of the largest in the country located at any community college.