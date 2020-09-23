Mason City Invite Cross Country Results

Boy Results
Top 5
- Conner Smith – Marshalltown
- Andrew Cummer – Waverly-Shell Rock
- Bryce McDonough – Central Springs
- Breyden Christensen – Mason City
- Ethyn Chesnut – Waverly-Shell Rock
Team Scores
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Mason City
- Waterloo West
- Marshalltown
- Forest City
- Central Springs
Forest City Results
- Ethan Johnson 19th
- Parker Sharp 20th
- Carson Strukel 24th
- Ryan Korthals 26th
- Caleb Buffington 30th
- Elijah Weaver 42nd
- Zach Welton 43rd
- Jadyn Welch 441st
- Brody Dirksen 48th
- Anthony Peck 49th
Central Springs Results
- Bryce McDonough 3rd
- Clayton McDonough 9th
- Gavin Ryner 36th
- Ben Regan 40th
- Carter Lanphere 41st
- Ethan Beals 50th
- Blake Barker 51st
- Logan Corcoran 52nd
Girls Results
Top 5
- Emma Honis – Waverly-Shell Rock
- Sydney Bochmann – Waverly Shell Rock
- Phoebe Hermanson – Marshalltown
- Sierra Marcella – Mason City
- Brycelyn Hanson – Mason City
Team Scores
- Mason City
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Marshalltown
- Waterlook West
- Forest City
Forest City Results
- Lili Nelson 15th
- Hannah Lunning 24th
- Emilie Weaver 29th
- Taylor Gassman 36th
- Sarah Lunning 37th
- Lilly Holtan 38th
- Emalee Warren 39th
- Alexis Nelson 42nd
- Alexa Torres 47th
- Trintiy Durbin 48th