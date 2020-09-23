Mason City Invite Cross Country Results

September 23, 2020

Boy Results

Top 5

  1. Conner Smith – Marshalltown
  2. Andrew Cummer – Waverly-Shell Rock
  3. Bryce McDonough – Central Springs
  4. Breyden Christensen – Mason City
  5. Ethyn Chesnut – Waverly-Shell Rock

Team Scores

  1. Waverly-Shell Rock
  2. Mason City
  3. Waterloo West
  4. Marshalltown
  5. Forest City
  6. Central Springs

Forest City Results

  1. Ethan Johnson 19th
  2. Parker Sharp 20th
  3. Carson Strukel 24th
  4. Ryan Korthals 26th
  5. Caleb Buffington 30th
  6. Elijah Weaver 42nd
  7. Zach Welton 43rd
  8. Jadyn Welch 441st
  9. Brody Dirksen 48th
  10. Anthony Peck 49th

Central Springs Results

  1. Bryce McDonough 3rd
  2. Clayton McDonough 9th
  3. Gavin Ryner 36th
  4. Ben Regan 40th
  5. Carter Lanphere 41st
  6. Ethan Beals 50th
  7. Blake Barker 51st
  8. Logan Corcoran 52nd

Girls Results

Top 5

  1. Emma Honis – Waverly-Shell Rock
  2. Sydney Bochmann – Waverly Shell Rock
  3. Phoebe Hermanson – Marshalltown
  4. Sierra Marcella – Mason City
  5. Brycelyn Hanson – Mason City

Team Scores

  1. Mason City
  2. Waverly-Shell Rock
  3. Marshalltown
  4. Waterlook West
  5. Forest City

Forest City Results

  1. Lili Nelson 15th
  2. Hannah Lunning 24th
  3. Emilie Weaver 29th
  4. Taylor Gassman 36th
  5. Sarah Lunning 37th
  6. Lilly Holtan 38th
  7. Emalee Warren 39th
  8. Alexis Nelson 42nd
  9. Alexa Torres 47th
  10. Trintiy Durbin 48th

