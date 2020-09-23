Mason City Invite Cross Country Results

Wednesday, September 23rd

KIOW Warriors Live with Will Finley 7:00 PM

Friday, September 25th

KIOW Forest City Football at West Marshall 6:45 Pregame 7:30 PM Kickoff

KHAM West Hancock Football at Alta-Aurelia 6:30 Pregame 7:00 PM Kickoff

Saturday, September 26th

KIOW Iowa State University Football at TCU 10:30 AM Pregame 12:30 PM Kickoff

KHAM Presentation College Football at Waldorf University 1:00 PM

Monday, September 28th

KIOW Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 PM

Tuesday, September 29th

KIOW Forest City Volleyball at Bishop Garrigan 7:00 PM

KHAM West Hancock Volleyball at Belmond-Klemme 7:00 PM

Wednesday, September 30th

KIOW Warriors Live with Will Finley 7:00 PM

Thursday, October 1st

KIOW Clear Lake Volleyball at Forest City 7:00 PM

Friday, October 2nd

KIOW Iowa Falls-Alden Football at Forest City 6:45 Pregame 7:30 PM Kickoff

KHAM North Union Football at West Hancock 6:30 Pregame 7:00 PM Kickoff

Saturday, October 3rd

TBA University of Oklahoma Football at Iowa State

TBA Waldorf University Football at Dakota State University 4:00 PM Kickoff