Klemme to Hold a Community Blood Drive

LifeServe Blood Center and the Klemme Public Library are sponsoring a community blood drive in Klemme on Monday, September 28th from 3 pm to 6 pm at the Klemme Community Center located at 205 East Main Street. Claire DeRoin of the LifeServe Blood Center announced an exciting new development in fight against COVID-19.

It will require consent on the part of the donor, but the hope is to get a better understanding of COVID-19.

Appointments are required to donate blood to allow for staff to properly sanitize and prepare for the next donor. To schedule an appointment, potential donors can go online to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call Kathy Olthoff (641) 587-2369.