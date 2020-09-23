Belmond-Klemme’s Homecoming Opponent Changes Due to COVID-19

Due to recent COVID-19 cases at Eagle Grove – who postponed volleyball yesterday – the Belmond-Klemme football team will now play LeMars Gehlen for homecoming.

Belmond-Klemme told KIOW Wednesday morning that kick off between the Broncos and Jays will be at 7:00 pm at Faris Field.

The Jays are 1-2 on the season and this would’ve been their second week without a game due to COVID-19 if they wouldn’t have scheduled with Belmond-Klemme. Gehlen was scheduled to play Lawton-Bronson who had to cancel due to COVID-19. Earlier this season the Jays lost a game with Hinton, also due to COVID-19.

The Jays have made the playoffs 15 times, but haven’t been back since 2017. They won the 1995 Class A football championship. These two teams havenn’t met in recent history.