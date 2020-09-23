COVID Checklists Due Friday for Area Liquor Retailers and Restaurants

Area establishments with liquor licenses have until Friday to complete and send the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) a COVID-19 compliance checklist. A-B-D spokesman, Jake Holmes says the checklist follows complaints that some businesses were not following the rules.

Holmes says they had some 300 reports of businesses not complying through last week. He says the checklist asks them some questions.

He says the checklist gives them a record to go on if they do get a complaint.

Holmes says they will go out to investigate if they don’t get the checklist back. And that could lead to further action.

Holmes says they haven’t taken any action at this point to revoke a license for non-compliance.