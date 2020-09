This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Belmond-Klemme High School. Max Beminio had a monster week for the Broncos who dominated Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 45-13. Beminio and the Broncos defensive starters didn’t allow the Cowboys to score in the game. Clarion’s two scores came from a blocked punt and a late score in the fourth quarter. Max recorded 9.5 tackles, 7 solo, and 4.5 tackles for a loss. Congrulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week