Wright County Supervisor Forum Scheduled

Voters in Wright County will have the chance to listen to candidates for supervisory seats on the Board of Supervisors. The forum is scheduled for Monday, September 28th at the Clarion Theater from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. Issues facing the county and the state will be addressed by the candidates in a forum organized by the American Association of University Women Clarion branch and the Clarion Lions Club. Those in attendance will be allowed to submit a question on cards at the start of the forum.

A designated moderator will ask the submitted questions to the candidates who are in District 1 Jason Wessels and Rick Rasmussen. In District 3, the candidates are Karl Helgevold and Mike Boyd.

Organizers are encouraging social distancing and face masks be worn during the forum. Because of COVID-19 requirements, space will be limited and audience members will be allowed in on a first come first serve basis.