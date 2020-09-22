North Iowa Community Schools Offer Free Lunches

North Iowa Community Schools are returning to normal under the current pandemic restrictions with athletics both returning to practice and play. The district continues to educate under Return to Learn protocols. Students are also enjoying another perk, free lunches. Because of a recent USDA ruling, all school lunches are now free until December 31st. North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson explained that the program extended to students over the summer months when school is not in session.

Students who are looking to get additional food items beyond the standard lunch are being charged for the items.

Erickson has also released a statement that all levels of in season sports are back to practicing at normal times this week and moving forward. All other after school activities in the school continue as planned.