National Voter Registration Day Offers Online Registration

Residents across the country are being strongly encouraged today to register to vote. And one Iowa election official says the state’s system is not rife with fraud, and that voters should feel confident in their ballot being counted.

Today is National Voter Registration Day, and in the southeastern part of the state, Lee County Auditor Denise Fraise said those eligible to participate should take care of their registration as soon as possible. She said given the pandemic, issues with the postal service, and misinformation about casting your ballot by mail, many people are thinking twice about voting.

But she said there isn’t widespread fraud threatening the integrity of the system, adding the Iowa Secretary of State offers comprehensive training for local offices. Iowa does offer online registration as well as in-person and mail requests. To register online, go to VoterReadyIowa.gov.

The registration deadline is October 24. If you miss it, you also can register in-person during early voting or on Election Day.

States such as Iowa are seeing a surge in demand for absentee ballots during the pandemic. And at the same time, many third-party organizations are mailing out legal registration applications for voters.

To make the process easier for local workers, Fraise reminds people they only have to fill out one registration request, whether it’s from an election office or an assistance group.

She said even if you mistakenly send in more than one request, county auditors will notice there’s a duplicate and will still only provide you with a single ballot. She said counties such as hers have added drop boxes for those worried about their ballot getting lost or delayed in the mail after they’ve filled it out.