Kanawha Pool Readies for Next Year

Kanawha has taken steps to prepare for the summer season next year. One of the major steps was the re-lining of the Kanawha Pool. Mayor Gloria Sobek stated that the city needed to get the work done because of the age of the pool.

The city got support from several sources in getting the project done and decided to move forward.

The pool project is just one of a number of capital improvements being made in town including work on the 5th and Main Street intersection and the tearing down of some buildings.