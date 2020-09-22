Junkapalooza Returns on Saturday

The 5th Annual Junkapaooza is this Saturday and Sunday at Heritage Park of North Iowa located south of Forest City on County Road B-14 near the Forest City Airport. dawn Arispe of Heritage Park says due to the pandemic, this will be the first event of the year at Heritage Park.

Arispe talks about what people can expect at Junkapalooza.

The hours are Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 1`0 am to 2 pm. Admission is $3 and kids 12 and under are free. Those interested in being a vendor should call Dawn Arispe at (641) 596-0527.