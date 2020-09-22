Fall Mystery Dinner Canceled

The Hancock County Historical Society normally holds a fall mystery dinner theater which helps benefit the organization. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the murder mystery dinner has been canceled for November 12th thru the 15th. The group felt that guidelines for social distancing and the capacity at the meal site were just not conducive to holding the event.

The cancellation is not damping plans to hold the event next year. Already the society has scheduled the event for November 11th through the 14th.

Attendees enjoy a complete dinner followed by a room by room stroll where actors tell their story or act their parts. It is up to the attendees to solve the mystery at the end of the event. The dinner theater event is the main fundraiser for the society. Money from the theatrical event goes to support the museum, lawn care, utility bills, and other expenses. The society is seeking donations to make up the difference and they can be sent to the Hancock County Historical Society c/o John Bowman, 911 Golfview Avenue, Britt, IA 50423.