Ernst on the Supreme Court Vacancy and Cutting of Commodity Credit Funding for Area Farmers

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement with regard to the Supreme Court vacancy:

“We have much to consider over the coming days. The Supreme Court plays a fundamental role in the defense of our Constitution and in the protection of our rights and liberties. Once the president puts forward his nominee for the Supreme Court, I will carry out my duty—as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee—to evaluate the nominee for our nation’s highest court.”

Democrats in the House of Representatives are moving to remove relief to farmers in the latest funding bill calling it a “slush fund for farmers.” The move would cut $30 billion from Commodity Credit Corporation account that the USDA uses to make payments to farmers. The provision was omitted from the text of the continuing resolution that was released on Monday in the Democratic controlled House.

Senator Joni Ernst came out by first honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and then making known her opinion of the funding omission.