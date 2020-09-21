Winnebago Supervisors to Discuss Matrix, Bonds, and Sand

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning beginning at 9 am with a weekly discussion on COVID-19 policies and procedures. A number of precautions are in place, but the board will review to see if there are any new rules that need to be put in place.

Holland Pork Production is looking to add a new facility on their property. The board will hold a public hearing on the matter beginning at 9:05 am in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse. Those who are concerned about any effects the swine finishing facility will have on the area can voice their opinion either in person or by participating over the phone at (641) 591-6903, participant code: 149935. If there are no objections to the proposed expansion, the board will vote on the proposal.

In 2012, the county issued bonds to pay for repairs and resurfacing of county roads. Now the board is looking at possibly refinancing those bonds to a lower rate in order to save the county money. The board will look at the refinancing structure and possible vote on the changes in the 2012A bonds.

Drainage District 18 has run into a small delay. In Lateral 11, crews are facing a delay with the railroad company who is not allowing them to work on the ground below railroad tracks yet. Another complication is sand. According to the Auditors Office, crews are finding a tremendous amount of sand in and around the lateral. This requires special equipment to remove before they can continue to clean and repair the lateral. The supervisors want to be briefed on the developments with the lateral and plans to continue with the drainage system work.