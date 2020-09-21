Thelma V. Bohn, 89, of Garner passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery east of Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Tuesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be observed.

Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.