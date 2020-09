Ruth E. Quintus, 86, of Crystal, MN, formerly of Garner passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Anoka, MN.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Ken Quintus officiating. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.