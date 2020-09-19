NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Fall Seminars on Iowa’s Outdoors

Fall is a great time to enjoy Iowa’s outdoors. Discover new and exciting ways to get outdoors throughout the fall season with these simple suggestions.

Virtual Iowa Outdoor Expo 2020 – Visit www.iowadnr.gov/expo to view several family-friendly videos and resources to expand your skills and knowledge about recreating in Iowa’s Great Outdoors. Whether it is at a local park, recreation area, or even in your own backyard, you are sure to have a lot of fun! Sign up for free webinars on campfire cooking , taste of the wild , and bald eagles .

– an easy sport for hunters of all ages and experience levels. You don’t need a lot of equipment – a bucket and a lot of shells. Doves can be found in all 99 counties. If a sunflower plot is not available, try a weed patch or harvested grain field. Brush up on Iowa regulations for hunting before you go. Bowfishing – a great outdoor activity that’s easy to learn . It takes a quick eye and a fast shot to have a chance to reel in a carp as they often surface the water only briefly. Be sure you can identify the fish before you shoot. Only rough fish (such as carp and suckers) can be taken by bow and arrow. Bowfishing is generally allowed in public lakes, rivers, and reservoirs, but you should check your city/county ordinances before heading out.

– an inexpensive way to introduce beginners to hunting with little competition. If you’re looking for land to hunt, try our interactive , which shows public land as well as private land enrolled in the . Fall trout fishing – a great way to enjoy the cool weather and marvel at the amazing fall colors, including the trout (male brown and brook trout show off their most vibrant colors this time of year). You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Learn more about Iowa’s trout streams, including maps.