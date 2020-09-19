Learn to Hunt Program Opens Registration for Virtual Pheasant Hunting Workshop

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a free virtual workshop to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook pheasant to individuals who have little to no pheasant hunting experience.

This virtual workshop consists of two separate online knowledge and skills building sessions with instructors that possess the experience to teach skills necessary to become efficient upland hunters.

“For those interested in the nostalgia of pheasant hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein or red meat, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting pheasant such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, clean and cook waterfowl.

The course is geared for participants 16 and older and split into two sessions. Those under 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well. Space online will be limited so register right way to ensure your spot.

Course one will be held Oct. 6, and cover pheasant habitat and biology, hunting regulations and equipment. Course two will be held Oct. 13, and cover hunting strategies, safety in the field, cleaning and cooking. Participants can sign up for either or both courses. For more information and to begin the registration process visit:

Course 1 – Oct. 6: – https://www.register-ed.com/ events/view/162577

Course 2 – Oct. 13: https://www.register-ed.com/ events/view/162578

The program is provided through a partnership with Pheasants Forever and the Iowa DNR. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.