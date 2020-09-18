IGHSAU Volleyball Rankings Week 4

AREA TEAMS
Class 1A
No. School Record LW
1 Holy Trinity Catholic 5-3 1
2 Wapsie Valley 8-1 2
3 New London 5-0 3
4 Janesville 11-1 4
5 Springville 8-1 5
6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12-1 11
7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1 7
8 Gehlen Catholic 5-5 8
9 Belle Plaine 6-4 10
10 Newell-Fonda 4-1 13
11 Southeast Warren 12-0 14
12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 2-8 6
13 Edgewood-Colesburg 7-3 9
14 BCLUW 9-4 15
15 East Mills 11-1 NR
Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (12)
Class 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Western Christian 9-5 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 13-2 2
3 Wilton 15-0 3
4 Beckman Catholic 15-4 5
5 Boyden-Hull 8-5 4
6 Underwood 9-2 6
7 East Sac County 14-0 7
8 Denver 13-2 8
9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 8-3 9
10 Jesup 10-3 10
11 West Branch 6-2 14
12 South Hardin 13-3 11
13 Hudson 14-3 13
14 Lake Mills 8-1 15
15 AC/GC 7-1 NR
Dropped Out: Grundy Center (12)
Class 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Mount Vernon 11-0 1
2 Osage 11-0 2
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10-2 3
4 Unity Christian 6-2 4
5 Union 9-2 5
6 Davenport Assumption 7-0 6
7 West Liberty 14-0 7
8 Nevada 9-6 8
9 MOC-Floyd Valley 10-3 9
10 Independence 6-2 10
11 Roland-Story 10-2 11
12 Sioux Center 10-5 12
13 Red Oak 6-3 13
14 Humboldt 16-0 15
15 Des Moines Christian 9-3 14
Dropped Out: None
Class 4A
No. School Record LW
1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-1 4
2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-1 1
3 Glenwood 12-1 5
4 North Scott 12-2 6
5 Western Dubuque 10-7 2
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-5 9
7 Marion 7-4 3
8 West Delaware 13-6 8
9 Clear Creek-Amana 8-3 7
10 Gilbert 14-7 10
11 Bondurant-Farrar 7-2 11
12 Pella 8-2 12
13 Clinton 6-5 NR
14 Dallas Center-Grimes 5-3 15
15 Lewis Central 3-1 14
Dropped Out: Harlan (13)
Class 5A
No. School Record LW
1 Dowling Catholic 11-1 3
2 Ankeny 7-2 4
3 Pleasant Valley 5-0 5
4 Cedar Falls 11-2 1
5 Ankeny Centennial 7-1 2
6 West Des Moines Valley 4-3 6
7 Iowa City Liberty 1-1 7
8 Dubuque Hempstead 11-1 9
9 Urbandale 6-3 10
10 Waukee 5-4 8
11 Bettendorf 4-1 12
12 Ottumwa 5-4 14
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13
14 Linn-Mar 8-5 NR
15 Sioux City East 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (11), Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (15)