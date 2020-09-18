Clear Lake Invite Cross Country Results

Boys
Top 10
- Quintin Orr Humboldt 15:52.5
- Eric Wittrock Humboldt 16:50
- Riley Witt St. Ansgar 16:52.
- Justin Wright Clear Lake 17:20.5
- Joey Hovinga Forest City 17:30.8
- Trevor Jacobson Humboldt 17:36.6
- Bryce McDonough Central Springs 17:37.
- Jake Hejlik Garner-Hayfield-Ventura18:00.0
- Joey Ringo Newman Catholic18:04.8
- Nolan Jergens Humboldt 18:06.3
Boys Team Scores
- Humboldt 34
- Clear Lake 85
- Forest City 108
- Newman Catholic 143
- Central Springs 163
- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 167
- West Fork 193
- Hampton-Dumont 204
- St. Ansgar 205
- Eagle Grove 224
- North Butler 245
- Osage 277
- West Hancock 391
Full Boys Results – https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/6345/xc-events/215591/results
Girls
Top 10
- Lydia Maas Hampton-Dumont 19:31.12
- Abby Christians Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 20:58.1
- Katelyn Johnston Osage 21:05.4
- Lili Nelson Forest City 21:14.5
- Lea Friedl Eagle Grove 21:46.8
- Maggie McBride Newman Catholic 21:53.5
- Kacee Eisentrigger West Fork 22:08.5
- Joslyn Orr Humboldt 22:11.6
- Ella Brown St. Ansgar 22:17.9
- Allison Hoag Humboldt 22:25.1
Girls Team Scores
- Newman Catholic 58
- Humboldt 67
- West Fork 107
- Forest City 134
- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 134
- Osage 137
- St. Ansgar 155
- West Hancock 160
- Clear Lake 222
- North Butler 238
Full Girls Results – https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/6345/xc-events/215594/results