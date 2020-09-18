Clear Lake Invite Cross Country Results

September 18, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Clear Lake Invite Cross Country Results

Boys

Top 10

  1. Quintin Orr Humboldt 15:52.5
  2. Eric Wittrock Humboldt 16:50 
  3. Riley Witt St. Ansgar 16:52.
  4. Justin Wright Clear Lake 17:20.5
  5. Joey Hovinga Forest City 17:30.8
  6. Trevor Jacobson Humboldt 17:36.6
  7. Bryce McDonough Central Springs 17:37. 
  8. Jake Hejlik Garner-Hayfield-Ventura18:00.0
  9. Joey Ringo Newman Catholic18:04.8 
  10. Nolan Jergens Humboldt 18:06.3 

Boys Team Scores

  1. Humboldt  34
  2. Clear Lake 85
  3. Forest City 108
  4. Newman Catholic 143
  5. Central Springs 163
  6. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 167
  7. West Fork  193
  8. Hampton-Dumont 204
  9. St. Ansgar 205
  10. Eagle Grove  224
  11. North Butler  245
  12. Osage 277
  13. West Hancock  391

Full Boys Results – https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/6345/xc-events/215591/results

Girls

Top 10

  1. Lydia Maas Hampton-Dumont 19:31.12
  2. Abby Christians Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 20:58.1
  3.  Katelyn Johnston Osage 21:05.4
  4.  Lili Nelson Forest City 21:14.5
  5. Lea Friedl Eagle Grove 21:46.8
  6. Maggie McBride Newman Catholic 21:53.5
  7.  Kacee Eisentrigger West Fork 22:08.5
  8.  Joslyn Orr Humboldt 22:11.6
  9. Ella Brown St. Ansgar 22:17.9
  10.  Allison Hoag Humboldt 22:25.1

Girls Team Scores

  1. Newman Catholic  58
  2. Humboldt 67
  3. West Fork 107
  4. Forest City  134
  5. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 134
  6. Osage 137
  7. St. Ansgar 155
  8. West Hancock 160
  9. Clear Lake 222
  10. North Butler 238

Full Girls Results – https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/6345/xc-events/215594/results

 

