Winnebago County Announces Flu Clinic Dates

The Winnebago County Public Health Department will be conducting flu clinics this fall in various locations on specific dates. Those entering the clinics will be screened for COVID-19 and if they are found to have any symptoms they will be turned away. Officials are asking anyone who may have symptoms not to come to the clinic. They ask that you social distance and wear a mask.

Officials are asking that you have your insurance card ready, otherwise cost is 30.00$. High dose flu vaccine (65 and older) is 55$ we do not accept Aetna, Triwest,Tricare, or First Health.

The dates are as follows:

Monday October 5th Buffalo Center Senior Center 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Tuesday October 6th Lake Mills Senior Center 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Tuesday October 6th Rake City Hall 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Wednesday October 7th Scarville Senior Center 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Tuesday Oct 13th Leland Senior Center 11:00 a.m.-12:00

Thursday October 15th Thompson TSB 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Friday October 16th Forest City Senior Center 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.