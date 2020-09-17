Waldorf Volleyball Opens Redesigned Hanson Fieldhouse, Fall to Top Opponent

Finally – the Hanson Fieldhouse is hosting athletic events again. It wasn’t just the pandemic that has put athletic events on a halt; the gym inside also received a facelift.

The Waldorf volleyball team was the first to host an athletic event on the newly redone Denny Jerome Court. The Warriors fell to their conference foe, 3-0, during the home opener, last night.

Head Coach Bri Ebenhoe

The offseason was different for coach Ebenhoe and her assistant coach – who happens to be her husband – but they’re staying positive.

The Warriors weren’t given an easy challenge on this historic night; they hosted North Star Athletic association favorite, Viterbo University, the defending conference champs.

The Warriors are young; they have only three upperclassmen on the roster. Last night, seven freshmen saw the court for Waldorf. Though some didn’t play, the Warriors bench was eclectic all night long for added support.

The newly resigned Hanson Fieldhouse was packed with cheering Warriors fans. The game also drew Waldorf University President Bob Alsop, and current NSAA interim commissioner, Denny Jerome – who is the namesake of the court – to watch the conference match.

Waldorf lost – 25-12, 25-20, 25-11

Stats

Kaitlyn Bakke 23 assists

Kenzie Kidd 11 kills – 10 digs

Charlotte Wright 2 Blocks

Next action – Thursday and Friday, Sept. 24 and 25 vs. Presentation and Mayville State.